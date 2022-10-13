 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.

