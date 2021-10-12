 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

