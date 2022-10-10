Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
