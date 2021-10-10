Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
