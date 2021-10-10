 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

