Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

