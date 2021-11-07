Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.