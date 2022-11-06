 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

