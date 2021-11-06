Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.