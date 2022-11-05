 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

