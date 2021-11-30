Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.