Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

