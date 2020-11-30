Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!