Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the …
This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks i…