 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert