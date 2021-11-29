Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.