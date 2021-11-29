Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today'…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is ca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will …