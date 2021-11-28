 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

