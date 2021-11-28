Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.