Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is ca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…