Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.