Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecast…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…