 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert