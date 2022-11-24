Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.