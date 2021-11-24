Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
