 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert