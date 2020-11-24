Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.