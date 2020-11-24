 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

