Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph.