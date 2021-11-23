 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert