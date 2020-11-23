 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

