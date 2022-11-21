Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
