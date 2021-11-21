Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
