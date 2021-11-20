Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.