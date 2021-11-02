 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

