Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should e…
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temper…