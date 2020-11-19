 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

