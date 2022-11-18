 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

