Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
