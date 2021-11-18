 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

News Alert