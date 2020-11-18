 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

