Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

