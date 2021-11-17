Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. E…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Friday, temperatures in t…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should se…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in …