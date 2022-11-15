Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's w…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temp…