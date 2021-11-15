 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

