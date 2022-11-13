 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

