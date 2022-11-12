Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.