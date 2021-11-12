Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Friday, temperatures in t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures t…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60…