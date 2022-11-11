Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.