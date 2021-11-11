Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
