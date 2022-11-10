Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Model…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The for…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…