 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert