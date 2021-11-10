Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.