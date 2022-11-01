 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert