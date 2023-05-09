Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
