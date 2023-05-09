Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.