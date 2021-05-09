 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert