Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's for…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…