Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.