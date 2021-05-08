Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
